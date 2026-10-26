Musk explained the restrictions on Starlink for the Ukrainian Armed Forces by citing the risk of retaliatory strikes

American billionaire Elon Musk explained his position on the use of Starlink for military operations. According to him, the system should remain civilian, since the use of satellite communications for offensive strikes could make the satellites legitimate targets for retaliatory attacks. Their destruction, Musk argues, would pose a threat to the security of the entire space domain.

“This is truly one of the main reasons why Starlink must remain a civilian system,” he noted.

Musk explained that Starlink can be used to support infrastructure with military applications. At the same time, in his view, satellite communications should not be used for unambiguously offensive strikes that could make the satellites legitimate targets for an enemy’s retaliation.

“An adversary that destroys Starlink satellites will trigger a chain reaction of destruction, creating a massive field of debris and rendering space unusable,” Musk warned.

Earlier, Zelenskyy explained how they managed to restore Starlink service.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that Starlink had resumed operations at speeds exceeding 400 km/h.

As a reminder, U.S. President Donald Trump personally called SpaceX founder Elon Musk to demand that he lift the speed and operational restrictions on Starshield—the military version of the Starlink satellite system for the Ukrainian military.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that the situation with Starlink during the war in Ukraine has heightened Ottawa’s concerns about its dependence on foreign technologies. He emphasized the need to diversify suppliers to protect the country’s sovereignty.

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