From November 12 to 17, 2026, the United States faced a series of large-scale technological disruptions that affected banks, airlines, government agencies, and digital services. The problems began at Microsoft, after which U.S. authorities temporarily suspended flights nationwide. Subsequently, customers of JPMorgan Chase and other banks began complaining about payment delays, and on November 17, outages were reported at Apple and on the internal network of the U.S. National Security Agency.

Almost simultaneously, warnings spread on social media about an alleged global cyberattack planned for November 17. The authors of these posts claimed that hackers would empty bank accounts, destroy financial data, and leave the world without the internet for three months. When major American companies actually began reporting technical problems, users began to link these events together.

UA.News explains which systems went down over the course of six days, what is known about the causes of the outages, where the “cyberapocalypse” theory came from, and whether there is a risk of a global internet shutdown.

November 12: A global Microsoft outage left users without email and work services

On November 12, Microsoft 365 users in various countries began complaining that corporate email and other online services were unavailable. The issues affected Outlook, Exchange Online, Microsoft Teams, Copilot, and corporate system administration tools.

According to BleepingComputer, the outage lasted nearly a day. Some users were unable to send or receive emails, while others lost access to work-related chat rooms or experienced message delays.

The consequences extended beyond corporate applications. Microsoft 365 is used by banks, government agencies, hospitals, and transportation companies. In particular, the British government confirmed that the incident affected operations in the public sector and the private sector. At the same time, critical services continued to operate.

On November 16, Microsoft provided a more detailed explanation of the outage. The company determined that the outage was caused by a combination of three technical factors. The first was a software bug that first appeared in July 2026. It affected the Microsoft 365 network gateway servers—the system through which requests to enterprise services pass.

The second factor was an increase in load following the rerouting of some Microsoft Teams traffic. The third was a temporary reduction in available server capacity. The combination of these issues led to server overload, causing the servers to gradually stop responding to requests. According to the company, at one point, more than 80% of the servers in the affected network gateway became unavailable.

Microsoft stated that it found no evidence of a cyberattack or artificial intelligence interference. The company also denied any connection between its incident and subsequent problems with the U.S. aviation system.

November 13: Why the U.S. Temporarily Halted All Flights

On November 13, a major technical failure occurred in the U.S. air traffic control system. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposed a nationwide ban on aircraft departures after detecting communication problems between control centers.

According to official FAA information, the problems began around 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Air traffic began to resume at 8:15 p.m. At the time the restrictions were imposed, there were approximately 3,500 aircraft in the air. All of them landed safely. Some radio frequencies and radar channels remained available, so there was no complete loss of communication between aircraft and air traffic controllers.

According to the FAA, airlines canceled approximately 12,500 flights on November 13. The regulator clarified that not all cancellations were directly caused by the nationwide flight suspension. The scale of the incident led to speculation about a possible cyberattack. However, the investigation pointed to network equipment and outdated telecommunications infrastructure.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy explained that contractor L3Harris was conducting scheduled work to replace old copper communication lines with fiber-optic cables. During this work, problems arose with the routers—devices that transmit data between different parts of the network.

The system began receiving more than a thousand connection attempts every four to five seconds. This created an excessive load on the equipment and caused instability in communication channels and radar data. The issues affected 17 of the 22 regional air traffic control centers in the United States.

Specialists isolated the problematic network nodes, after which the system’s operation stabilized. However, as of November 17, the exact technical cause was still being determined. Investigators checked whether the problem lay with the router, its installation, or its interaction with an outdated network.

The Department of Transportation reported that no signs of external interference were found. Representatives from the FBI joined the technical investigation.

Problems at the U.S. National Weather Service: Another Glitch or Part of a Larger Outage

Almost simultaneously with the aviation crisis, reports of technical problems came from the U.S. National Weather Service. On November 13, the service reported difficulties with its internet connection and internal communications. The timing of this news—coming on the same day that flights were grounded—caught the attention of social media users.

The FAA is responsible for flight safety, while the NWS provides meteorological data to the aviation industry, government agencies, and the public. Therefore, the simultaneous problems at both agencies began to be viewed as a possible sign of a broader system failure.

However, further clarification showed that the weather service’s problems did not mean a complete shutdown of its operations. Weather radars continued to function, and reports of a nationwide collapse were not confirmed.

On November 17, the National Weather Service also reported technical difficulties related to scheduled network maintenance. As NBC noted, this incident lasted approximately 40 minutes.

There was no public confirmation that the problems experienced by the weather service and the aviation regulator shared a common cause.

November 16: Why Problems Arose at JPMorgan Chase and Other U.S. Banks

On November 16, a wave of technical issues hit the U.S. financial system. Customers of several major banks began reporting difficulties accessing online banking, payment delays, and problems with transfers.

Among the institutions that received user complaints were JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, Capital One, and Truist.

According to Reuters, a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase—one of the largest banks in the U.S.—was at the heart of the incident. Chase representatives confirmed that a software error in the system slowed down the processing of some transactions. As a result, customers experienced payment delays, although the funds themselves remained available.

The issues also affected payments via Zelle—an American service for instant transfers between bank accounts. A key feature of Zelle is that it connects customers of different financial institutions. Therefore, a glitch at one major bank can affect transactions for users of other banks, even if their own systems are functioning normally.

The simultaneous complaints created the impression of a widespread failure of the U.S. financial system. However, not all financial institutions confirmed internal malfunctions on their part. At its peak, the Downdetector service recorded approximately 4,810 complaints about Chase, over 2,000 about Bank of America, and more than 1,000 about Wells Fargo. These figures reflect the number of user reports, not the exact number of affected customers.

Chase stated that the delays were caused by a software error, not a cyberattack. There was no confirmation of destroyed bank records or mass account zeroing.

United Airlines: Why the airline delayed flights again on November 16

On the same day, United Airlines reported a major technical glitch. The problem affected the flight check-in system, preventing some flights from departing on schedule. According to the Associated Press, the airline confirmed a technical malfunction in its systems. United Airlines later announced that operations had resumed.

People quickly began comparing this incident to the nationwide flight shutdown on November 13. However, there was a significant difference between the two incidents. On November 13, the problem originated in the infrastructure of the FAA, which coordinates air traffic nationwide. In contrast, on November 16, the outage affected the internal technological systems of a specific airline.

Therefore, even similar consequences for passengers—flight delays and waiting times at airports—did not indicate a common technical cause.

November 17: Outage of the U.S. National Security Agency’s Classified Network

On November 17, reports emerged of an incident at the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA). Problems arose on the internal NSANet network, which agency employees use to exchange classified information.

According to the Associated Press, the internal network was temporarily unavailable. The agency confirmed disruptions to some of its systems but attributed them to scheduled maintenance.

The NSA emphasized that the agency’s mission-critical capabilities remained operational. The agency also noted that its infrastructure has backup mechanisms to maintain operations during malfunctions.

However, the agency did not provide detailed explanations as to why the scheduled maintenance caused the disruptions. The incident drew particular attention due to the nature of the NSA’s activities. The agency is involved in signals intelligence, cybersecurity, and the protection of government communications.

Apple and Cloudflare Outages on November 17: Which Services Went Down

On November 17, Apple users began reporting problems accessing some of the company’s services. The outages affected the App Store, Apple Music, AppleCare, and certain iCloud features.

The cause was an internal change in Apple’s systems, after which some services became temporarily unavailable. For users, this meant difficulties downloading apps, accessing music, and using certain cloud features. However, there were no reports of widespread data loss or account breaches.

Also on November 17, isolated issues were reported in the infrastructure of Cloudflare—a company that provides website security, network service operations, and data transfer acceleration.

Specifically, there were reports of disruptions to the Turnstile user authentication mechanism and network issues in certain data centers. Some users may have encountered connection errors or delays when opening websites.

However, these incidents did not result in a complete outage of Cloudflare or a global internet collapse. The issues were limited to specific components and regions of the network.

Where Did the Theory of a Global Cyberattack on November 17 Come From?

Rumors of a “cyberapocalypse” began circulating even before the large-scale outages in the U.S. Posts appeared on social media in which authors claimed that November 17, 2026, would see the largest cyberattack in history.

According to one scenario, hackers were supposed to simultaneously attack the world’s largest banks, destroy account information, and wipe out customers’ balances. After that, the global network was supposedly supposed to shut down for three months.

Some posts included another claim: during the internet outage, a special artificial intelligence system was supposed to search for and eliminate vulnerabilities in the digital infrastructure. This scenario was dubbed “COVID 2.0” because its authors compared the potential consequences to a pandemic and global lockdowns.

The rumors spread via TikTok, Facebook, X, Instagram, and Telegram. According to PopFake’s fact-checking, the information circulated across several language segments of social media. Some videos warning of an alleged impending collapse garnered millions of views.

Some posts cited anonymous sources from the dark web. However, they did not provide any technical evidence, names of hacker groups, or a specific description of how the attack would be carried out.

Another argument put forward by proponents of the theory was an alleged prediction made in the animated series *The Simpsons*. A doctored video clip was circulated on social media and presented as proof that the show’s creators had previously predicted a global internet shutdown.

However, fact-checking revealed that the clip was compiled from fragments of various episodes, and the specific date of November 17 was not mentioned in any of them.

After a major Microsoft outage on November 12, the theory gained new momentum. Users began posting reports of problems with corporate services, air traffic control, and weather services alongside the video.

When problems with bank transfers arose on November 16, proponents of the theory saw them as further confirmation of their predictions. However, rumors about November 17 had surfaced earlier, and new technical incidents were subsequently used to support them.

Is it possible to cut off the entire world from the internet for three months?

One of the most sensational aspects of the “cyberapocalypse” theory concerned the possibility of completely shutting down the global internet for three months. Technically, the internet is not a single centralized system that can be shut down by a single decision or an attack on a single server.

It consists of a large number of independent networks, data centers, telecommunications operators, undersea cables, satellite channels, and routing systems.

Various companies and governments control separate parts of this infrastructure. Therefore, even a major failure involving a single large cloud service provider does not automatically mean that the entire global network will cease to function.

At the same time, individual countries or regions may be left without internet access due to damaged cables, power grid failures, government restrictions, or cyberattacks. However, a complete worldwide internet shutdown lasting three months would require the disruption of a vast number of independent systems.

Equally dubious is the claim that all bank accounts could be simultaneously wiped clean. Financial institutions use various accounting systems, backup procedures, transaction logs, and data recovery mechanisms. Data on customer funds is not stored in a single global registry that could be destroyed by a single attack.

Individual banks may fall victim to cybercriminals. Attackers are capable of stealing money, locking down systems, or corrupting data. But this does not mean that hackers can simultaneously erase all financial records in the world.

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