Valentina Matvienko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia, has proposed introducing mandatory health insurance payments for citizens who are not officially employed.

In this way, she aims to replenish the budget of the Mandatory Health Insurance Fund (FOMS), which is projected to face a significant deficit.

According to Matvienko, approximately 1.313 trillion rubles—which accounts for about a quarter of the fund’s expenditures in 2027—is allocated to insurance payments for the non-working population.

Currently, these expenses are covered by regional budgets. She proposed introducing a flat or tiered contribution for such citizens, which, according to her plan, could be modest.

The Mandatory Health Insurance Fund’s budget for 2027 projects revenues of 5.038 trillion rubles and a deficit of 168 billion rubles. By comparison, the deficit in 2026 was 82.1 billion rubles. In 2028, the shortfall is projected to exceed 75 billion rubles, and in 2029—126 billion rubles.

Valentina Matvienko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, called on citizens of the aggressor country to start large families at a young age, setting the age of 35 as the optimal cutoff for fulfilling demographic and professional goals.

Amid an acute gasoline shortage and fuel crisis in Russia, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko urged citizens “not to dramatize” the situation and to “seek solutions.” At the same time, the authorities acknowledge the difficulties, and the fuel market continues to decline.

Valentina Matvienko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation—who, according to open sources, was born in Ukraine—has once again publicly justified the full-scale invasion. She claimed that the war allegedly “prevented” a greater threat to Russia and was a necessary step. At the same time, independent assessments document massive losses suffered by the Russian army, which sharply contradict these statements.

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