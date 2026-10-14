Mauritius extends nighttime curfew over unrest — Anadolu Agency

Mauritius has extended its nighttime curfew for a second consecutive night due to unrest in certain areas of the country. The restrictions will be in force from 20:30 to 05:00. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Schools closed until the end of the week

A spokesperson for the office of Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam said that all schools in Mauritius will remain closed until the end of the week. An exception was made for educational institutions where students are taking international exams.

The first nighttime curfew was introduced on Tuesday and lifted on Wednesday morning. Police said the situation had been brought under control and also reported several detentions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reasons for the protests

The unrest began last week amid water shortages and rising living costs. Tensions intensified after police shot and wounded a woman. In a televised address announcing the first curfew, the prime minister called the unrest unacceptable.

After the extension of the restrictions was announced, tour operators urged customers to stay at their accommodations and avoid non-essential travel during curfew hours.

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