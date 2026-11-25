Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé became the second player in Champions League history to score 75 goals before turning 28.

On Tuesday, November 24, Kylian Mbappé scored twice in the Group Stage Matchday 5 game against PSV (5–1). In total, the 27-year-old Mbappé has 76 goals in the Champions League. Before him, only Lionel Messi had reached the 75-goal mark by age 28, having scored 77 goals by that age.

In terms of total goals in the tournament’s history, Mbappé ranks fifth, behind Cristiano Ronaldo (140), Lionel Messi (129), Robert Lewandowski (109), and Karim Benzema (90).

Source: Squawka.

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