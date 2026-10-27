Media report FBI search of California home linked to Swalwell — BBC News

US media reported that the FBI searched a home in California linked to former US House of Representatives member and Democrat Eric Swalwell. According to BBC News, which cites US media, the search is connected to an investigation into allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct.

Previous FBI actions

In August, the FBI stopped the 45-year-old Swalwell at an airport, seized his electronic devices and searched his home in Washington. According to the BBC, these actions were also related to an investigation into allegations against the former lawmaker.

Earlier this year, Swalwell withdrew from the race for governor of California and gave up his seat in the House of Representatives after allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct during his work in Congress emerged.

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Swalwell's position

Several women have made allegations against Swalwell. These include claims that he raped a woman who was too intoxicated to respond, as well as that he sent women unsolicited nude photographs.

Swalwell has previously denied any wrongdoing. His lawyer, Sarah Azari, called the allegations false, fabricated and a political attack. The BBC contacted Swalwell's lawyer and the US Department of Justice for comment.

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