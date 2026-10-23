A media consortium reported that the European Public Prosecutor's Office is investigating the possible improper use of funds by the European People's Party (EPP) in contracts with two Greek consultants. According to Politico, the investigation concerns more than €500,000 allocated to the consultants ahead of the 2024 European Parliament elections.

Contracts for communication services

The consultants were hired to work on EPP communications ahead of the election campaign. Former party employees told journalists from the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, the Dutch investigative outlet Follow the Money and the Greek outlet Inside Story that the consultants' fees were disproportionate to the work performed.

The consultants themselves disagreed with this assessment. They also stated that they later returned part of the funds received.

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European Parliament decision

The European Parliament, which finances European political parties, refused to fully reimburse expenses under these contracts, considering them excessive. It covered only the initial payments totaling €110,000, so the EPP, according to the media consortium, had to pay approximately €350,000 itself.

The European Public Prosecutor's Office neither confirmed nor denied information about the investigation. The office stated that it could not comment on such information if doing so could harm ongoing proceedings or their outcome. An EPP representative said that the party had not been officially notified about the case and assured that it was ready to ensure transparency and cooperate with the competent authorities at their request.

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