Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Security Council, indirectly commented on the arrest in Montenegro of Mikhail Zvynchuk, founder of the Z-Project “Rybary.” According to Medvedev, Russians could allegedly become targets of persecution abroad.

“Now, it’s quite likely that we’ll have to replenish the exchange fund with European and American morons in order to get our own people out. There’s no other way: when in Rome, do as the Romans do…,” Medvedev wrote.

He also stated that Russians should not travel to European countries, even if they have “good intentions and important goals.” In his view, anyone can be detained, especially those who speak the truth about Western countries, the EU, and the “Bandera neo-Nazi regime.”

Meanwhile, Zvynchuk himself was filming a video in Montenegro about the country’s problems related to European integration. He insulted the Montenegrin border guards for failing to check him against their databases when he crossed the border.

This is reported by Russian propaganda media.

The head of the Russian pro-war channel Rybár was detained in Montenegro.

Earlier, employees of the State Bureau of Investigations completed a special pre-trial investigation into the former creative producer of the “112 Ukraine” TV channel, who, according to the investigation, began collaborating with Russian invaders after the occupation of part of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In addition, Russia’s Minister of Sports and President of the Russian Olympic Committee, Mikhail Degtyarev, will face trial in absentia in Ukraine. According to the Security Service of Ukraine, the Russian official may be involved in financing Russian military units and supporting the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

Earlier, law enforcement officials identified a Russian army battalion commander who, according to the investigation, ordered the use of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian women to cover the retreat of a Russian military convoy. Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the man was notified in absentia of his status as a suspect in violating the laws and customs of war.