Nenad Popović, a minister without portfolio in Serbia’s interim government and chairman of the Serbian People’s Party, has been appointed coordinator of the fight against “foreign interference in elections” as part of the international movement “For the Freedom of Nations!” The movement was founded by the Russian party “United Russia,” which is in power in the Russian Federation.

Popović, who is subject to U.S. sanctions due to his ties to Russia, received this assignment from Dmitry Medvedev, the leader of the “United Russia” party.

The appointment took place on November 16 during a meeting of the “For the Freedom of Nations!” movement in Moscow. This occurred following the elections in Serbia, which were won by the opposition “Student List.”

During the meeting, Medvedev stated that “many Western countries brazenly interfere in electoral processes.”

“The experience of our colleagues, who have also faced such phenomena, will come in handy here,” he said.

Back in October, Medvedev directly accused the West of attempting to “interfere in Serbia’s electoral processes during the early parliamentary elections and destabilize the situation.”

At the time of publication, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty had not received a response from either Nenad Popović or representatives of the “For the Freedom of Nations!” movement regarding further steps within the framework of the declared “fight against foreign interference in elections.”

The movement was founded by Russia’s ruling “United Russia” party in February 2024. Its full name is “Forum of Supporters of the Struggle Against Modern Manifestations of Neocolonialism—For the Freedom of Nations!”

This was reported by the Serbian service of “Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.”

As a reminder, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated in Montreal that he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. He cited global security and economic partnership as topics for discussion. Carney also plans to raise the issue of the importance of non-interference by China and other states in Canada’s internal affairs.

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