Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, stated that Russia should prepare for the imposition of “severe sanctions” by the United States following the midterm congressional elections, in which the Republicans may suffer a defeat. In his view, the Democrats are ramping up pressure on President Donald Trump to such an extent that they may even threaten him with impeachment.

According to the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, in such a situation, the White House chief has learned to use the law passed in September by the late Senator Lindsey Graham.

“The imposition of ‘hellish sanctions’ could be the result of a bargain—restrictions in exchange for dropping the impeachment,” Medvedev explained.

The legislation imposes 100-percent tariffs on the five largest buyers of Russian oil and gas, as well as on countries that most actively help Moscow circumvent international sanctions.

In addition, the bill imposes 500 percent tariffs on Russian exports to the U.S., as well as restrictions on banks, large companies, and Russia’s shadow fleet.

According to the initial plan, the sanctions were to take effect no later than October 18. However, Donald Trump postponed their implementation, explaining that such a decision “is in the national interest of the United States.”

Medvedev made this statement in comments to Russian propaganda media.

Earlier, Dmitry Medvedev claimed that the U.S. is spending tens of billions on the war in Ukraine, allegedly supplying its weapons on a massive scale and using others’ hands to kill thousands of people. Therefore, Russia will respond with “Zircon” missiles.

In response to Dmitry Medvedev’s threats of a Third World War, U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg called them a reckless comment unbecoming of a world power.

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, continues to clash with Donald Trump. Prior to this, the U.S. president had responded sharply to Medvedev’s threats of war between the United States and Russia.

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