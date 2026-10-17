Mexico’s Ministry of Economy clarified that only 11 passenger car manufacturers with production facilities in the country may apply the zero tariff rate to components for vehicle assembly. The Rio Times reports.

The clarification was published on October 16, 2026, two days after a decree abolishing the 10% duty under tariff heading 9803.00.01 entered into force. It covers parts and components intended for vehicle assembly. The zero rate will apply for five years, starting from October 14, 2026.

Requirements for importers

Companies seeking the benefit must hold authorization for a bonded warehouse for vehicle assembly and manufacturing. Each import of parts will require prior authorization from the Ministry of Economy.

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Manufacturers must also provide identification numbers of vehicles assembled using imported components and data to trace those parts. Compliance will be monitored by the SAT tax service and the National Customs Agency, ANAM.

The benefit does not apply to importers without factories

The ministry stressed that the decision does not facilitate the import of components for companies without factories in Mexico and does not change the terms of access for finished vehicles from countries that do not have a trade agreement with the country. Since January 1, 2026, Mexico has applied duties of up to 50% to many passenger vehicles from such countries, including China.

According to the ministry, only 0.01% of Mexico’s total automotive imports passed through tariff heading 9803.00.01 in 2025. The government explains the introduction of the benefit by its aim to protect jobs, increase the country’s investment appeal, and encourage the relocation of production lines to Mexico.

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