U.S. First Lady Melania Trump expressed hope that Ukraine and Russia would be able to agree on a new ceasefire by Christmas.

When asked about her Christmas wish, Melania Trump emphasized that, above all, she would like to see peace throughout the world. She specifically mentioned Russia’s war against Ukraine and expressed hope for a new ceasefire.

“Of course, it’s peace throughout the world. But first and foremost, I would very much like to see more ceasefires. We could achieve this very quickly if Ukraine and Russia were ready for it. Negotiations are already underway, so perhaps we’ll have another ceasefire by Christmas,” the First Lady of the United States noted.

She made this statement during an appearance on Fox News.

Ukraine is planning new humanitarian missions to rescue people who remain in the temporarily occupied territories. They plan to involve American partners in this effort, specifically the team of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported.

During a meeting with U.S. First Lady Melania Trump in Washington, Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, raised the issues of returning deported Ukrainian children, freeing prisoners of war, and searching for those missing in action.

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