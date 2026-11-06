Melnik called on the UN to respond to Russia's refusal to comply with the International Court of Justice's ruling

Andriy Melnyk, Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the UN, called on the Security Council and the General Assembly to respond to Russia’s failure to comply with a series of decisions by the International Court of Justice adopted in connection with its aggression against Ukraine.

Melnik made this statement while addressing the General Assembly during the consideration of the International Court of Justice’s report.

The diplomat recalled that in January 2024, the Court found that Russia had violated its obligations under two international conventions: the Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. The cases concerned Moscow’s refusal to investigate reports of terrorist financing, as well as discrimination against Ukrainians in occupied Crimea.

Melnik also mentioned Ukraine’s lawsuit regarding allegations of alleged “genocide” in Donbas, which Russia used to justify its invasion. In February 2024, the Court rejected most of Russia’s preliminary objections and affirmed its jurisdiction over part of Ukraine’s claims.

At the same time, Moscow has failed to comply with two important rulings of the International Court of Justice: the 2017 order to lift the ban on the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People in occupied Crimea and the March 2022 order to cease hostilities against Ukraine.

“Russia continues to spit in the Court’s face by openly and brazenly failing to comply with this order. And the international community remains silent. Hundreds of missiles and drones—that is the only response we hear every day,” Melnik noted.

He reminded the audience that the decisions of the UN International Court of Justice are binding and called on the UN Security Council and the General Assembly to address Russia’s failure to comply with the court’s order.

During the session, Melnik also exchanged sharp words with a Russian representative, who accused Ukraine of violating international law and stated that the Ukrainian side and its diplomats must be held accountable for the alleged persecution of the “Russian-speaking population” and “genocide” in Donbas.

In response, Melnik called Russia a “champion of lies” and stated that the Russian representative’s threats against the Ukrainian diplomat were unacceptable, according to Ukrinform’s correspondent in New York.

As a reminder, Ukraine is convening the UN Security Council over attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure.

Latvia is initiating an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council following a Russian strike on the village of Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region. Officials in Riga reported yet another Russian attack on Ukraine’s civilian population.

Ukraine is calling for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with massive Russian attacks on Dnipro and Chernihiv, which have resulted in the deaths of civilians. This was announced by the Ukrainian ambassador.

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