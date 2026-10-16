Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, together with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, held an informal meeting of EU member states interested in innovative solutions in the field of illegal migration. The meeting took place on Friday on the sidelines of the EU summit.

Control at external borders

During the meeting, Meloni stressed the need to maintain a high level of vigilance at the European Union’s external borders. Her office linked this position to recent events in Ceuta.

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Review of EU legislation

As ANSA English reports, the head of the Italian government also raised the issue of a targeted review of European legislation. According to her office, this should make new procedures for detaining irregular migrants, applied during border procedures, more effective.

The report does not specify which other member states joined the informal discussion.

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