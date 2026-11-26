Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned against the Russian-Ukrainian war spreading to the Mediterranean Sea following an attack by Ukrainian naval drones on a Russian ship in Benghazi, she told reporters.

According to Meloni, Italy must do everything possible to support Ukraine’s defense while protecting the security of its own borders and citizens; therefore, the war must not and cannot spill over into the Mediterranean.

At the same time, the Italian prime minister emphasized that such incidents should not jeopardize Europe’s financial support for Kyiv.

Source: Politico.

As a reminder, on November 22, the Russian corvette Mercury sank after being struck by drones in the Libyan port of Benghazi.

Also in Libya on November 22, the sanctioned supply ship ASCALON, which was sailing from Kaliningrad to the port of Benghazi—presumably carrying military equipment and technology for the Russian Federation’s “African Corps.”

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