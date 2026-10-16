In Taipei, Taiwan, city mayor Chiang Wan-an of the Kuomintang and his rival, Democratic Progressive Party legislator Puma Shen, have agreed to hold their first televised debate on October 31. This was reported by Taipei Times.

Debate format and time

The debate will run from 12:00 to 14:00 at the TVBS studio. It will be jointly hosted by TVBS and SET News. According to the organizers, the format will include opening statements by the candidates, cross-questioning between them, questions from the media and closing remarks.

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Shen's campaign manager, legislator Rosalia Wu, said that the candidates' representatives had different views on the date and time of the event, but Shen's campaign team remains flexible. Chiang's representative, legislator Lo Chih-chiang, said that the mayor's campaign is open to holding further debates and has accepted invitations from other media outlets.

Participation in Taipei Pride

The date of the debate coincides with the Taipei Pride march in Taiwan's capital. The procession will begin at 14:05 at the square in front of Taipei City Hall and pass through the commercial district in the eastern part of the city. A rally is scheduled before the march, at noon. Wu said that Shen would take part in the procession, while Lo noted that Chiang would also join the event. Both politicians have participated in the event in previous years.

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