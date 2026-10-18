In Nigeria’s Lagos State, the network of the state-owned Lagos Water Corporation serves 34,424 registered households — approximately 206,444 people, or 1.03% of the state’s estimated 20 million residents. These figures were provided by the corporation’s deputy director for corporate communications and brand management, Rasak Anifowoshe, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Production below capacity

According to Anifowoshe, the installed capacity of the corporation’s water supply facilities is about 210 million gallons per day. At the same time, the state’s estimated daily water demand, according to the Lagos Water Supply Master Plan, reaches approximately 540 million gallons.

Production records for 2025 show that the corporation produced about 2.633 billion gallons of water during the year. This corresponds to a daily average of about 7.21 million gallons — approximately 3% of installed capacity.

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Among the main obstacles to expanding centralized water supply, the LWC representative cited outdated distribution pipelines, rising demand due to population growth and rapid urbanization, as well as the need to repair and expand existing infrastructure. Because of irregular water supply and the lack of available connections, some Lagos residents use boreholes or buy water from private vendors.

Planned modernization

The corporation plans to restore and modernize small and micro water treatment plants, expand the distribution network, and digitize it for remote monitoring of pipelines and reducing water losses. Anifowoshe stated that after the full rehabilitation of these facilities, more than 5.616 million households could gain access to water.

LWC also intends to rehabilitate the Ojokoro mini waterworks, build a micro waterworks on Lagos Island, and construct the Igbonla water treatment plant with a capacity of 100 million gallons per day for the Lekki–Epe corridor. The state government’s second-quarter 2026 budget implementation report states that, as of June 30, 36.2% of the approved annual budget had been spent on improving 15 existing small and micro water supply facilities, and 4% of the budget for the Adiyan Phase II Waterworks project.

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