German Chancellor Friedrich Merz outlined European approaches to future peace talks regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine. The plan calls for the participation of Ukraine, Russia, the U.S., and Europe; the preservation of Ukraine’s sovereignty; security guarantees; and the possible gradual lifting of sanctions against Russia under certain conditions.

He made this statement on Thursday, November 19, 2026, during a press conference in Berlin following a meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing.”

According to the chancellor, at the meeting in Dublin, European states agreed on joint representation in the negotiation process: Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Poland, and Italy will represent Europe’s interests in coordination with EU institutions. Merz emphasized that negotiations can only be successful if Ukraine and Europe participate, adding that the line of contact should serve as the starting point for territorial agreements, and that after a ceasefire, Kyiv must receive firm security guarantees.

The German chancellor also stressed that Ukraine must retain the ability to pursue European integration and receive assistance with reconstruction. At the same time, he noted that Europe would only consider a gradual lifting of restrictions on Russia if certain conditions are met and subject to separate agreement among European countries.

Source: Glavkom.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that European partners are considering the United Arab Emirates as one of the possible venues for future negotiations in the Ukraine–Russia–Europe–U.S. format, though no final decision on the location has been made yet.

The Coalition of the Willing summit, with Zelenskyy in attendance, has begun in Berlin. Representatives from nearly 40 countries will participate in the November 19 meeting to discuss the conditions for achieving a lasting peace in Ukraine, further assistance to Kyiv, and security guarantees in the event of a ceasefire.

Earlier, Kushner and Witkoff traveled to Berlin for talks with Zelenskyy and European leaders.

European countries are preparing a plan to deploy multinational forces on Ukrainian territory. Troops could be sent after hostilities cease to help ensure the country’s security and deter a new Russian attack.

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