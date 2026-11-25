On November 25, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Russia’s ambitions are not limited to Ukraine. According to him, Moscow is escalating tensions in the Baltic region, Poland, the Black Sea, and even in space. Merz called on Europe to clearly define the boundaries that Russia must not cross.

The German chancellor made these remarks during a speech in the Bundestag on the federal budget. Merz emphasized that Russia has broader goals than simply seizing Ukrainian territories. In his view, those who fail to understand this either do not grasp the reality of the global situation or have their own goals that contradict Germany’s democratic values.

“Russia knows exactly what it wants, and it wants more than just Ukraine. Anyone who fails to recognize this either does not understand the world as it is or is pursuing an entirely different goal—one that runs counter to the freedom, openness, and liberal values of our country,” the chancellor stated.

Merz named the regions where Russia is escalating tensions

Merz also mentioned Russia’s actions in various parts of Europe and beyond. According to him, Moscow is escalating tensions in the Baltic region, Poland, and the Black Sea. Furthermore, according to the chancellor, Russian activity extends even into outer space.

He also warned that Russia is using various methods of pressure, including within other countries. According to Merz, such actions could even lead to loss of life. “It is escalating on a massive scale—including here, within our own borders, even at the cost of human lives. This is the situation, ladies and gentlemen. And that is precisely why we, as Europeans, must—and will—set clear boundaries for Russia,” the German chancellor emphasized.

Germany Must Strengthen Its Own Security

During his speech, Merz also acknowledged that Germany had for too long failed to pay sufficient attention to issues affecting its security and development. Among these, he cited weaknesses in defense, the state of infrastructure, demographic changes, and economic difficulties. The chancellor stressed that these issues must be addressed without delay.

Thus, Merz linked the threat from Russia not only to the war against Ukraine but also to the need to strengthen the resilience of Germany and Europe itself. He called on European countries to act together and not allow Moscow to expand its influence. The Guardian reported on his speech.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated during a debate in the Bundestag in Berlin that Europeans will show Russia—an aggressor state—its limits. He spoke in favor of a significant increase in Germany’s defense spending.

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