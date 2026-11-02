After the second hour of being there, at the next turn of a winding alley, you stop understanding how many centuries remain behind you. You hurry past the stones where Jesus walked, the streets where biblical tales unfolded, through passages of gospel scenes, the places where Christianity was born. Within a short period of time, seeing everything in the Old Jerusalem is difficult, but possible; feeling it with full awareness is impossible.
The history of the Alexander Courtyard dates back to September 1859, when Russian Consul Dorgobujinov acquired the first plot of land from a Coptic priest near the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Later, neighboring plots were purchased, totaling 1,433 square meters for a considerable sum at the time—over 40,000 francs. They bought it with tsarist rubles, on a grand scale, with the intention of building a Russian consulate here.
However, during the excavations, archaeological strata were encountered, and a unique shrine was found—the Threshold of the Judgment Gate. The plans changed. In 1882, by decree of Emperor Alexander III, the "Imperial Orthodox Palestine Society (IOPS)" was founded, and the emperor’s brother, Governor of Moscow Sergei Romanov, became its head. Construction over the excavations was carried out using tsarist funds and private donations. The "Russian House" was erected here, a house church of the Romanov family in honor of Alexander Nevsky was founded, and at the demand of the Jerusalem Patriarchate, construction was permitted on the condition that the plot and buildings would be registered as private property, rather than state or church property.
A lot happened in the 20th century. The Turkish troops of the First World War, who looted the courtyard's valuables before retreating; the British Mandate; emigration; and the split of the IOPS itself into foreign and Soviet branches. In 1964, Nikita Khrushchev executed the so-called "orange agreement," selling 22 items of tsarist real estate to Israel for $4.5 million (half of which was paid in Israeli citrus fruits and textiles). But the Alexander Courtyard survived: at that time, it was located in East Jerusalem, under Jordanian control, and the Soviet authorities simply did not have legal access to it.
After the 1967 war, the Old City came under Israeli control. The courtyard found itself under threat: it could either be taken away or bought out, just as had been done with other properties during Khrushchev's "orange agreement." To protect themselves, the then-leadership of the Society entered into a forced alliance with the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR), which was then based in America and had no relation to the Soviet Kremlin.
Together, they sued Israel for 13 years. And they won the lawsuit. The position was confident: the Soviet authorities had sold property that never belonged to them, because the Society was created from the very beginning as a private entity. Israel paid million-dollar compensations for other buildings, but assigned the Alexander Courtyard to the Society.
As soon as the court trials ended, the Church Abroad decided that they had the right to solely own the shrine and tried to take the complex under their full control. The then-head of the Society, Anthony Grabbe, stood up for the property and went against them to the end. Because of this, the church leadership even stripped him of his rank, but Grabbe did not back down and in the 1990s won a court case in Tel Aviv.
The Israeli court ruled at the time that the Alexander Courtyard is an entirely independent public organization and does not belong to any church. The Church Abroad was left with a single right—to conduct services in the house church once a week, as it had been done since Ottoman times.
It is important to understand: the Church Abroad of the 90s and the current one are legally different things. In 2007, they finally subordinated themselves to the Moscow Patriarchate. And now Russia is simply trying, through this controlled structure, to cross out the old court decision and appropriate what never belonged to it.
Following those trials, Grabbe left for the USA due to health reasons. Two local women looked after the building, there was no money for repairs, and the complex began to literally crumble. The Jerusalem municipality eventually sealed it up as unsafe.
The courtyard had to be rescued back in 2005–2006. At that time, Nikolai Vorontsov, a native of Ukraine who lived in Munich and worked for Radio Liberty for many years, was elected as the new head of the Society. At his own expense and with his own efforts, he actually pulled the building out of ruins, restored the museum, the Threshold of the Judgment Gate, and reopened the doors for pilgrims. And most importantly—he preserved its status as an independent, private object.
Mother Elizabeth wakes up where other people dream of visiting at least once in their lifetime. She steps out of her room, and a few dozen meters away is the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Amidst daily chores, she steps more than once onto the foot of Golgotha—the Threshold of the Judgment Gate is right there. She hears prayers in different languages, sees pilgrims who have come from the other end of the world. For her, it is not a tourist location. It is her home. At the Alexander Courtyard, she and 10 nun-sisters sleep, work, fall sick, grieve, call their relatives, and understand that this home can be taken away from you. Or perhaps not a home, but a thin bridge between Ukraine and eternity.
"This place is a shared home for all": Matushka Yelyzaveta on the metochion and its independence
"We always emphasize to visitors, pilgrims, and tourists: this is not just a church or a temple. The Alexander Courtyard is a unique archaeological and museum complex. There is a house church of Alexander Nevsky, a small chapel of the Feodorovskaya Icon of the Mother of God, the Threshold of the Judgment Gate, and a museum that opened in 2022. And the fact that pilgrims come here as to an ordinary church is the consequence of Russian propaganda. It is profitable for them to present this place as if it were a 'captured Russian church.' One of our main tasks is to tell its true story.
By God's providence, it happened so that we have the great honor to be here and serve. We are Ukrainian nuns invited to the courtyard to serve on the basis of the Jerusalem Saint Elizabeth Sisterhood of Mercy established at the courtyard. Agree, this is a huge privilege, because there is no other sisterhood closer to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. This presence is granted to us by the Lord at such an important time.
The history of the courtyard is inextricably linked with the activities of the Imperial Orthodox Palestine Society. Its first chairman and one of the main ideologists was Grand Duke Sergei Alexandrovich Romanov, the brother of Emperor Alexander III. He cared deeply about Middle Eastern affairs. Before the creation of the Society, pilgrimage to the Holy Land from the Russian Empire was a real ordeal. A believer needed at least three years: people walked to Istanbul, where they could be imprisoned or driven away for vagrancy, crossed the deserts of the Ottoman Empire, where there were no maps, roads, or hotels, and entry to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre was paid.
The idea of the Society was to organize a convenient arrival and stay for pilgrims in the Holy Land. For this purpose, hotels of three classes were built—the Mariinsky, Elizavetinsky, and Nikolayevsky courtyards. There was a free accommodation program for the poorest pilgrims. Tens of thousands of people traveled from the provinces via Odessa, Istanbul, and Jaffa. The Society opened shops where products were sold at cost so that local merchants would not cheat pilgrims, as well as a free hospital. Another direction was education: schools were opened where Arab girls from poor families studied on a full board. By the way, the oldest nuns of the Monastery of Mary Magdalene on the Mount of Olives are among those alumni.
It is also important for us that the Society was created as a private organization, on voluntary donations. Sergei Alexandrovich and his wife Elizabeth Feodorovna, in whose honor our sisterhood is named, defended this principle because they understood: to preserve the cause, it must not be state or church-owned. Elizabeth Feodorovna was an extraordinary woman, German by origin, the granddaughter of British Queen Victoria. She sincerely fell in love with Orthodoxy, and after the death of her husband, she founded the Martha and Mary Convent in Moscow. She strived to bring light and beauty into the church, although she encountered resistance and envy.
In the further history of the Society, there were a revolution, wars, a split, and the loss of part of the property. The Alexander Courtyard survived many trials, but preserved its separate history. When the threat of its sale arose after 1967, the then-leadership of the Society united with the Council of Bishops of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia in America. Together, they defended the property in court. Later, a conflict arose between the partners: the Synod tried to obtain full control over the complex, but the then-head of the Society, Anthony Grabbe, opposed this and achieved the preservation of the courtyard's independence.
After the court trials, the complex remained closed and abandoned for a long time. The Jerusalem municipality eventually closed it as an unsafe building. In 2005–2006, Nikolai Alexandrovich Vorontsov, who lives in Munich, was elected as the new head of the Society. At first, he did not want to take on this matter and did not see himself in it, but eventually made enormous efforts to restore the courtyard.
Now, for him, the Alexander Courtyard is like his own child, whom he nurtured and lifted from the ruins. He did not seek to bring anything alien here, but wanted to preserve the idea, principles, and independence. Nikolai Vorontsov always says that the Alexander Courtyard is a common home for everyone, a place where a tired traveler can come in, rest, and pray the way he knows how, without fear of condemnation because of his nationality or religion."
"It’s Not About Grandmothers in White Headscarves": Yelyzaveta on the Journey to Jerusalem
Originally from Kamianets-Podilskyi (Khmelnytskyi region), Elizabeth was born in an ordinary, completely non-religious family. The kind where people go to church at Easter and Christmas—the mother smiles and recalls the shame during Christian ethics lessons because she didn't even know the prayer "Rejoice, Virgin Theotokos."
In 2014, long before the Maidan, instead of returning to her studies at the Lazarski University in Warsaw, Elizabeth chose to see Jerusalem for the first time. Before that, she was inspired by the Elizabeth Sisterhood in one of Kyiv's churches.
"I had just finished my first year of studies in Warsaw, majoring in international economics and diplomacy, came to Kyiv in the summer, and ended up in the church where our sisterhood served. How impressed I was: the girls from the sisterhood seemed like angels to me. It was so strange to me that they were the same students, young people, but completely different—sincere, warm. I really wanted to communicate with them, to learn more and more about them. All summer I went to the church just out of curiosity, as if subconsciously filling myself with this spirit. The sisters had already been coming here to the courtyard by that time; they first arrived here in 2010 at the invitation of Nikolai Alexandrovich. The sisterhood already numbered over a hundred sisters then, and the most experienced ones were sent here, because this was a special mission, we were strangers here.
The Old City lives by the laws of the status quo in everything, even in views and people. Our sisterhood was received very skeptically and not very joyfully: who are they, why are they dressed like that, what do they want, why did they settle right next to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, who sent them here? It was total suspicion and testing. The first sisters recalled that for a long time they were not even given communion at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre; we were feared and not accepted. Only years of humble obedience, politeness, and joy conquered the Old City. Now we feel like a part of this place, fulfilling our main mission—reading the only Unceasing Psalter in the Holy Land, a prayer that has not been interrupted for 16 years and sounds near the Threshold of the Judgment Gate. But that was preceded by long years of adjustment and acceptance.
And right before the start of my studies, at my last service in Kyiv, the priest announced from the ambo that the sisters were gathering for Jerusalem, and those willing to join could sign up with the senior sister. I clearly understood that I just had to go. We immediately found a common language with the senior sister who was taking down the names, and within a few days I stepped onto the Jerusalem land. Knowing nothing, completely understanding nothing about religion.
At home, my changes were taken very hard. After three months in Jerusalem, I returned home. Mom hoped it was for good. And I thought so too. But Jerusalem changes the soul and heart. Truly. No one agitated me, no one persuaded me to become a nun. I just lived this life, accumulated experience, became imbued with the monastic spirit. I remember sharing my impressions with my mom, and she cried: 'Promise me you won't go to a monastery.' At that moment I wasn't even planning to. Three months later, I took the veil.
Because after Jerusalem, it became interesting to visit our women's monastery, where our sisters originate from (after all, part of the sisterhood are ordinary laywomen who serve at the church in their free time, but have their own families and study, and part are nuns). It was interesting to see how nuns live, because I imagined it somehow bookish.
I know that there is a stereotype in society, they say, people go to a monastery necessarily because of a tragedy in life, unhappy love. And there are continuous restrictions in everything... Not at all! I remember, as a little child, I was interested in who we are, why we live, what will happen next? So, non-childish questions arose in me from an early age. I studied, the Lord endowed me with certain talents, my parents gave me a good upbringing—everything came easily to me. Well, I would have a prestigious profession, I would see the world... But what next? Is man really created only for this? I searched, I wanted something deeper. And only when I stayed in the monastery for a few days, all doubts and questions seemed to dissolve by themselves. I can't even explain how. I just understood: this is the path I want to follow, full and deep.
Unfortunately, the church education of our society often remains post-Soviet: formal, focused on external symbols and rituals. Being here in the Holy Land, communicating with a large number of people and youth, I want to convey the main thing: Orthodoxy is not about grandmothers in white headscarves, not about candles. It is about a person. It is the path to becoming a true person of God, whose heart, soul, thoughts, words, and actions form a single whole. So that a person feels their strength.
I was very lucky in life to meet worthy spiritual teachers who live what they say, and not just preach. They demonstrated the power of the word supported by deed. An analytical mindset initially demands answers to thousands of questions, and here I received them all. Ukrainian society is very deep and capable. Living abroad, I am increasingly convinced: we have incredible, talented people, and our spirituality is strong. We were just convinced of the opposite for a long time."
"We sleep and eat on Golgotha": a new legal battle with Russia and a Ukrainian refuge near the Holy Sepulchre
The legal conflict surrounding the Alexander Courtyard is still ongoing. This is another attempt by Russia to forcefully and through the courts seize what never belonged to it. In the new court trials, Russian structures act as plaintiffs, while the head of the Society, Nikolai Vorontsov, along with the council, hold the defense as defendants, defending the independent status of the complex. Moscow's goal is simple and pragmatic: to turn the shrine into another mouthpiece of propaganda and a lever of political pressure in the Middle East.
"Russia claims that this is their heritage," says Mother Elizabeth. "It is important for them to get this place for the sake of influence. The Middle East has always been a tasty morsel for them, and they traditionally use religion as a weapon. To get the opportunity to gain a foothold in the immediate vicinity of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, right where only one wall separates us from it... We sleep and eat on Golgotha. This is incredibly symbolic.
A place that lay in ruins and desolation for long centuries, and for some reason, it was us, Ukrainian women, who got the opportunity to serve here in this difficult and fateful time. When we gather for Christmas or Easter—and over these years a whole Ukrainian parish has formed around us of people who left because of the war or live here for a long time—when the Ukrainian language sounds in these walls and our traditions are supported, it is priceless. I think: 'Lord, we are reading the Gospel, and right behind the wall is Golgotha...' God has neither yesterday nor tomorrow, there is only eternity. And for some reason, He chose us for this. We must preserve everything as long as possible."
"David Defeated Goliath": The Law of 1924 and the Struggle for the Alexandrovskoye Compound
In the ongoing legal war, the Russian Federation acts as an official legal entity. Moscow is trying to take the courtyard not only through the courts, but also through direct political pressure.
A turning point and a very telling moment occurred in 2019. The Alexander Courtyard was then tried to be simply re-registered to Russia behind the back of the Society's legitimate leadership. The head of the Society, Nikolai Vorontsov, found out about this deal at the last moment from the press, managed to file an appeal, and won the court. The attempt to re-register the property to the Russian Federation was recognized as illegal.
But Moscow did not stop. In 2020, they found another legal loophole.
"Then they used another trick: the Prime Minister of Israel applied the 1924 law and granted the Alexander Courtyard the status of a 'holy site,' equating it with the Church of the Holy Sepulchre or the Western Wall," Mother Elizabeth explains. "This law allows a special commissioner, i.e., the Prime Minister himself, to solely decide the fate of the object. The future of the courtyard ended up in God's hands and in the hands of the Israeli Prime Minister. For this, a special commission was created, where both sides spoke with lawyers. The commission has listened to the arguments and is to pass its conclusion for a final decision. But we believe in the wisdom of the Israeli government."
Mother Elizabeth recalls the meetings of this commission itself as an exceptionally unpleasant experience. The Russian side acted according to familiar propaganda templates.
"An experience that showed once again who we are dealing with. How much mud was poured on Nikolai Vorontsov, they were simply crucifying him at those meetings! If one briefly retells all the arguments of the plaintiffs, they boiled down to one thing: 'We are Russia, we are great, God and all churches are with us, and Vorontsov is bad, uses someone else's property and even for the wrong purpose.' They always added: 'He has Banderites gathered there.' But at the end of the last day of meetings, the head of the commission said words that greatly supported us: 'Let us not forget that David defeated Goliath.' It was incredibly symbolic."
Nikolai Vorontsov was sometimes called "from the opposite side." They persuaded him, even asked him humbly to hand over the courtyard to the Russians and received a refusal. Mother Elizabeth does not want to savor threats in detail and refuses to talk about it. Anyway, the position of the Society and the sisterhood remains unshakable.
"Firstly, Nikolai Vorontsov himself is categorically against Russia's claims. We are only Ukrainian nuns invited to the courtyard to serve on the basis of the Jerusalem Saint Elizabeth Sisterhood of Mercy established at the courtyard, and we do not make legal decisions. But we are the ones who are here every day and protect this place. Everyone knows very well what will happen if Russia comes here. Nikolai Vorontsov is a man of extraordinary strength and wisdom. He made incredible efforts to lift this complex from the ruins, revive its spirit, and preserve independence. We really want the Ukrainian language to continue to sound freely in these walls, as it sounds today."
"It’s the same war, just in a different format": on a diary of the full-scale invasion and prayers for the military
On February 23, 2022, Mother made the first entry in her diary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. She admits that every line of news from home responded with acute pain, because around her is silence and grace, while at home there are explosions and fear. The diary became the only way to share the horror that relatives and loved ones live by. Thousands of kilometers away from home, the sisters from Ukraine live through prayers every day together with their families. Faith and resilience, hardened by trials, leave no doubt: no one is going to retreat in the battle for the Alexander Courtyard.
"Knowing the spirit of Nikolai Vorontsov and knowing our spirit, we will fight to the end," Mother Elizabeth is convinced. "We do not know how to give up. We simply do not have this weakness in our character. This is our happiness. Therefore, we will fight to the end. I really wanted Ukrainians to pay more attention to this issue. There are very wise, smart people in Ukraine. I believe that when they are told about the Alexander Courtyard, they will feel its value and importance. This is a place from which the largest Christian shrine in the world is some 70 meters away. And we have the opportunity to be, serve, and keep a piece of Ukraine here."
The presence of Ukrainian nuns is a daily prayer shield for those who are now defending Ukraine on the front lines.
"We have the opportunity to light a candle when they write to me: 'Mother, please pray, my son is on the front line now, they are going into attack'—I leave everything and run to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Agree, this is a unique opportunity to place a prayer right there, immediately... No one else in the world has such an opportunity now. No matter how much someone might want it, it is granted precisely to us. It must be protected at any cost.
Now we want more support and attention from Kyiv. I may be remarked that there is a war there. What is happening to us in Jerusalem is also a war. The same war with Russia, just in different formats. After the victory, we will build a new country, which should have its own spiritual and geopolitical prospects. Ukrainians, a believing nation with an incredibly deep soul, must preserve the place near the Church of the Holy Sepulchre? Not timely? Timely! If we miss it now, there will be no other opportunity in the history of Ukraine."
"I Survived to Tell the Tale": Oleksii Anulia, the Rescued Veteran Artem, and a Shield of Prayer in Jerusalem
War brings people together under the hardest and most bizarre circumstances, turning accidental meetings into a strong spiritual bond. Thousands of kilometers away from Ukraine, Mother Elizabeth shares the stories of Ukrainians whose pain and incredible strength of spirit became a personal revelation for her. The first such shock was meeting former prisoner of war Oleksii Anulia.
"War gave me an incredible acquaintance with Oleksii. He was in captivity for 10 months, survived what is hard to comprehend, and wrote the book 'Jingle Bells,' which became the first official document for the International Tribunal. One of its first presentations took place here, in Israel, on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion. I invited him to the courtyard, and he lived with us for several days. We communicated at night without stopping. I read the book and had only one question: 'How did you survive?' And he survived to tell about it. You know, the problem of many prisoners is that they strive to forget and cannot talk. But Oleksii can and does it for the whole world. This is another person given to me by God to realize how unbreakable we are as a nation."
However, fateful meetings also happened right on the threshold of the Alexander Courtyard. One Jerusalem night, a young guy on crutches accompanied by a female volunteer came into the complex. It was 29-year-old Ukrainian soldier Artem, who came to Tel Aviv for ultra-complex prosthetics after a severe amputation. They exchanged contacts, but later the guy disappeared from sight.
Six months later, late in the evening, Mother Elizabeth's phone rang.
"He called at the most acute moment: 'Mother, I don't know why I'm calling you, but I don't want to live anymore.' Artem was in a state of extreme despair. Prosthetics didn't work out then, his girlfriend left him, he locked himself at home because he didn't see himself in society. I realized that this was another mission. We talked for hours. He could call at 11 p.m. and talk about the same thing for an hour, pouring out his pain. I didn't resist, didn't teach him how to live, because what can I say to a person without a leg when I have both hands and legs? I just listened, distracted, told some of my stories, supported him so that Artem felt—he is needed."
The experience of the head of the Society, Nikolai Vorontsov, who remembered the problems of veterans after the Second World War when society and even relatives lacked patience to listen to the same pain, also came to help. Artem was finally rescued once again in Jerusalem.
"Our embassy organized a screening of a documentary film here about Ukrainian soldiers on prostheses who climbed Kilimanjaro. One of the heroes of the tape founded an organization supporting veterans with amputations. I approached him after the screening and asked for advice for Artem. He suggested that the guy must find something to do and occupy himself. Later in Ukraine, Artem underwent successful prosthetics, started walking again, and returned to life. Now, when he calls and shares the news, I just rejoice with all my heart."
"Know that I am by your side, and in the end — victory"
The conversation was slowly coming to an end. Mother unexpectedly offered to read a poem: "I write sometimes. I don't know why. But we touched upon such sensitive topics. I recently wrote a poem for Independence Day and really want to read it to you."
"Ukraine, teach us to love you,
Not so as to death, but so as to live.
Not so as to the end, not so as to betrayal,
Teach us, Chornobrova, to love with the heart.
Teach us, when we go through a hostile field,
So that we do not lose our language.
So that we do not shun our faith,
When on the way we meet the gray army.
Teach us so that the soul, like that breath of the wind,
Trembled in prayer for you, oh native one.
Teach us so that we dream of the desired freedom—
Holy, unshakable and one for the people.
My independent, one between the centuries,
Country of Shevchenko, Kostenko and the Maidan.
Country of Mazepa, Bandera and Madiar,
The biblical drama did not destroy you.
Judases and Pilates did not destroy you,
Because you have the power that cannot be defeated.
Today together we go to Golgotha.
I am nearby, you know, and in the end—victory."
The last words sounded in the silence for another moment. On the other side of the monitor in distant Jerusalem, Mother Elizabeth was crying quietly. Hundreds and thousands of kilometers away, the distance seemed to lose meaning at that moment. Ukraine, Golgotha, and her words remained: "I am nearby, you know, and in the end—victory."
The material was prepared with the assistance and support of the Embassy of Israel in Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel.
The editorial office will continue to follow the course of events.