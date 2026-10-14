Microsoft plans to restrict the creation of unrealistic images of candidates using generative AI ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections. Dave Litchman, Microsoft’s senior director for global elections, said this at the AI and Democracy Forum in Abuja, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Candidate list for Microsoft systems

According to Litchman, Microsoft plans to upload the final list of candidates from Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to its systems. This is intended to prevent the use of generative AI to create unrealistic images of these candidates.

The company representative described the move as part of technology platforms’ commitments to prevent the unauthorized use of candidates’ likenesses. He also said that Microsoft and other technology companies developing AI had committed to removing unauthorized synthetic materials depicting candidates or election officials.

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Commitments by technology companies

Litchman linked these steps to the Tech Accord to Combat Deceptive Use of AI in Elections, which technology companies signed in 2024. According to him, the agreement provides for the removal from platforms of materials in which the likeness of a candidate or an election official was used without permission.

He acknowledged concerns about deepfakes but noted that their impact on elections may not be as extensive as feared. Litchman cited research in the United States suggesting that voters may trust candidates less if they know the candidates disseminated AI-generated synthetic materials.

INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan said at the forum that the commission had created an AI unit to strengthen digital infrastructure, including election results management systems. According to him, AI-based cybersecurity systems can detect DDoS attacks, password brute-force attacks, and other threats to election infrastructure.

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