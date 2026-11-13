Microsoft has apologized for a major outage affecting Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft 365 products that hit users in more than 70 countries. By Friday, the company reported a gradual restoration of services after nearly 24 hours of disruptions. This was reported by BBC News.

Microsoft said the problems arose from a technical issue caused during an upgrade of network capacity. The company stressed that the incident was not linked to a cyberattack or artificial intelligence agents. According to the company, services were restored gradually because of the scale of the outage and the need to ensure system stability.

Disruptions in institutions and business

Users began reporting difficulties accessing Microsoft 365 products on Thursday. On Friday, the disruptions affected, among others, the Japanese government, the Supreme Court of the Philippines, an Australian intelligence service, hospitals, courts and railway systems in North America.

In the United Kingdom, problems emerged in some units of the National Health Service, schools and the police. Cybersecurity Minister Liz Lloyd said the impact on critical services, including calls to 999, was limited, while the transport network operated without disruptions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In Canada, the national rail network warned that passengers might not receive electronic travel updates. In the United States, House of Representatives staff told Politico that an entire day of legislative work had been delayed because Outlook was unavailable.

Service restoration

Microsoft first acknowledged problems accessing Exchange Online mailboxes in the Americas at 17:54 GMT on Thursday, and later warned of a possible global impact on Microsoft 365. On Friday, the company reported broader improvements in North America, steady improvements across most of Europe and encouraging signs in the Asia-Pacific region.

“We deeply regret the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners,” a Microsoft spokesperson said. The company promised to publish a full report after completing its internal review.

Experts interviewed by BBC News said the incident demonstrated the dependence of businesses and critical services on a small number of major technology providers.

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