Mykola Storonsky revealed the operating principles of one of the world's largest neobanks

Mykola Storonskyi, co-founder and CEO of the fintech company Revolut and founder of the venture capital fund QuantumLight, explained how the company manages to acquire 100,000 new customers every day. The co-founder and CEO of Revolut revealed some of the principles behind the operations of one of the world’s largest neobanks.

Storonsky noted that for its first seven years, Revolut grew primarily organically. Substantial marketing budgets weren’t introduced until 2022. In 2022, the company began building payback models, calculating customer lifetime value (LTV), and developing referral marketing.

The first product launched was a multi-currency card with zero currency exchange fees.

“If you look at banks, most of their products, in my opinion, are pretty bad. And this applies not only to multi-currency transfers but also to lending, business services, and acquiring. I think the issue wasn’t with multi-currency transfers or cards per se. We simply took a specific product and made it much better,” the businessman said.

In most European countries where Revolut operates, more than 50% of people under the age of 35, according to Storonsky’s estimate, already have an account with the neobank. The neobank also intends to limit the share of loans on its balance sheet to less than 10%, considering the subscription business model to be more attractive.

“My position is that we want to minimize risk as much as possible. Even if we engage in lending, it shouldn’t account for a significant portion of our balance sheet. Currently, our target is less than 10%. We intend to securitize the remaining loans,” says Storonsky.

Revolut plans to compete with American Express and Chase, develop its own euro-pegged stablecoin, and go public in 2028 if market conditions are favorable.

This was reported on the fintech-retail.com website.

As a reminder, the London-based British fintech company Revolut was valued at $115 billion following a secondary share offering. This is 53% higher than the company’s valuation during a similar offering a year earlier.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has registered Revolut Bank New Zealand, allowing the company to provide banking services in the country. Following its registration, the bank became New Zealand’s 27th registered bank.

In Cyprus on Tuesday morning in October, Revolut users reported difficulties accessing their accounts due to a glitch in the banking app. The disruption affected several features of the service.



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