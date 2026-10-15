Argentine President Javier Milei, speaking in Washington, urged US President Donald Trump to strengthen his position following the US midterm elections scheduled for November. The Argentine leader called the vote important for the entire West, Al Jazeera reports.

Speech in Washington

Milei made the statement on Wednesday at the Hispanic Heritage gala evening in the US capital, where one of the associations presented him with an award. According to AFP, the Argentine president also said that conservatives cannot give ground in the struggle for influence in the Western Hemisphere.

The Argentine president arrived in Washington for meetings with investors and to attend the gala evening. On Thursday, he was scheduled to speak at the US Chamber of Commerce.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

US support for Milei

A year ago, Trump actively supported Milei ahead of important legislative elections in Argentina and called him his favorite president. Analysts believed that this support, together with a currency swap agreement between the US Treasury Department and the Central Bank of Argentina, helped Milei succeed in those elections.

A central part of the package was a $20 billion swap under which the United States exchanged dollars for Argentine pesos. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the package, and the swap itself took place shortly after Milei's party lost an important provincial election. Trump said at the time that US support would depend on Milei's victory. His comments caused Argentina's main stock index to fall by about 2%, the Associated Press reported. Democrats in the United States criticized the package, saying that Trump had prioritized aid to another country during a shutdown of the US government.

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