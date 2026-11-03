A billionaire with ties to Trump plans to acquire Lukoil's international assets – Reuters

A consortium led by American billionaire Todd Boeli is preparing a deal to acquire the overseas assets of the Russian company Lukoil, which is subject to sanctions. The deal involves a non-cash transaction in which frozen Lukoil securities held by Western investors will be exchanged for the company’s international assets.

According to informed sources, a bank engaged by the consortium has already purchased the Russian company’s frozen shares and depositary receipts from approximately ten U.S. and U.K. investment funds at a price of 30 cents per dollar of par value. Lukoil’s international portfolio, which includes oil fields, refineries, and gas stations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, was initially valued at $22 billion.

The process of selling the Russian giant’s overseas infrastructure has been underway since October 2025. The advancement of Boeli’s proposal was made possible by the decision to place the repurchased securities in a special escrow account to prevent the Russian company from directly receiving windfall profits.

Source: Reuters.

Russia is trying to entice Trump’s inner circle with lucrative energy deals to secure concessions from Washington in the war against Ukraine. In particular, The New York Times reported on a potential multibillion-dollar deal involving oil assets of Russia’s Lukoil, which Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and his partners—including Todd Boeli—could acquire for a song.

The U.S. has extended the deadline for negotiations with the Russian oil company Lukoil regarding the acquisition of its foreign assets until November 21. Thus, potential buyers have been given another month to discuss the terms of the deals.

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