The US Department of the Treasury has proposed new rules to limit American investments in high-tech industries in China, the Russian Federation — an aggressor state, North Korea and other countries of concern. The initiative covers, among other areas, artificial intelligence, The Hill reports.

Which technologies the rules cover

The proposal expands restrictions under the Outbound Investment Security Program, or OISP. They will apply to hypersonic systems, quantum information technologies, high-performance computing and supercomputers, as well as AI. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent added biotechnology to the list.

According to the publication, the proposed requirements will apply to investments exceeding $50,000. At the same time, they will not apply to financial investments, including the purchase of shares. The Treasury said the rules are intended to implement provisions of the Comprehensive National Security Foreign Investment Act, adopted by Congress in 2025.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Public discussion before the final decision

Bessent said the proposed regulation is intended to strengthen the existing program in order to prevent American investments from being used to develop critical technologies that could threaten US national security. He also said the initiative should provide more certainty for American and foreign investors.

The Biden administration launched the outbound investment restrictions program in 2023 through an executive order concerning investments in Chinese sectors related to semiconductors and quantum computing. Public comments on the proposal may be submitted before the final rule is adopted.

Amid technological rivalry with Beijing, the US Department of Homeland Security also ordered Chinese startup DeepSeek's products to be removed from the IT systems of federal agencies, citing several vectors of potential threats. China's Foreign Ministry said Beijing opposes the excessive expansion of the concept of national security and the politicization of technological and trade issues.

Read us on