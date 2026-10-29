In Poland, regular Pendolino train services at speeds of up to 250 km/h on the Central Rail Line could begin in September 2027. The Ministry of Infrastructure describes this option as optimistic, while mid-December 2027 remains the baseline deadline, Interia reports.

Deputy Infrastructure Minister Piotr Malepszak said the ministry seeks to accelerate the process in order to meet the September deadline. At the same time, he said, the final decision is to be made in spring after the necessary tests have been conducted.

Route and testing

The 224-kilometer Central Rail Line connects Grodzisk Mazowiecki near Warsaw with Zawiercie. It also has a branch to Krakow via line No. 64. Once speeds of up to 250 km/h are introduced, the journey between Warsaw and Krakow is expected to take less than two hours.

During a night test, a Pendolino covered the route from Warsaw to Zawiercie in 69 minutes at an average speed of 218 km/h. The report notes that speeds of 250 km/h will not be permitted on certain sections of the line, so trains will have to slow down.

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Safety conditions and regulator approval

The railway drivers’ trade union is skeptical about accelerating the launch. Its representatives point to the condition of the infrastructure, rolling stock and safety systems, as well as the lack of full fencing along the tracks that could limit wild animals’ access to the rails.

Poland’s Office of Rail Transport considers the September deadline possible, but stresses the need to obtain authorization in time to put the ERTMS, the European Rail Traffic Management System, into operation. Once an application is deemed complete, the regulator has four months to make a decision, but this period is often extended due to errors or missing documents.

PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe stated that the deadline depends on the completion of investment work, tests and obtaining permits. The company also said that instead of fully fencing the line, it plans to use devices that deter animals with signals warning of an approaching train.

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