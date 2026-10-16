Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama, speaking in Bangkok, called on G20 policymakers to closely and urgently monitor financial markets amid pressure on the yen and a global bond sell-off. The Japan Times reports.

The yen and possible intervention

After meetings in Bangkok with finance ministers and central bank governors from advanced and developing countries, Katayama said that existing exchange-rate commitments had been reaffirmed at G20 meetings and in other formats. She stressed the need to monitor financial markets “with a high sense of urgency.”

Earlier the same day, the Japanese minister warned currency speculators that Tokyo was ready to take action in the foreign exchange market again if necessary. The statement came after the yen weakened to its lowest level against the dollar this month amid higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data.

After data showed U.S. inflation accelerating to its fastest pace in five months, the Japanese currency briefly reached 158.95 yen per dollar. The yen later partly recovered its losses due to a decline in U.S. government bond yields and strengthened on Thursday.

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Bonds, AI and a new post

Katayama also said that G7 and G20 finance officials had discussed challenges facing the global economy in Bangkok. The G7 countries agreed to hold tabletop exercises to prepare for incidents involving advanced artificial intelligence systems.

According to her, some meeting participants linked rising global bond yields to large-scale private investment in AI and data centers. Katayama said governments should set credible fiscal sustainability targets and create budgetary space for investments that promote economic growth.

She also confirmed her official appointment as chair of the Development Committee, a joint ministerial forum of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. Katayama will hold the post for two years and is expected to chair the committee’s first meeting during the spring meetings of these institutions in Washington next April.

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