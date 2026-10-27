In Sweden, Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson must submit a caretaker budget for 2027 to parliament by November 12, as a new government has not yet been formed in the country following the election. The document will contain no new political initiatives or campaign promises, The Local Sweden reports.

Spending to continue under current rules

On October 27, Svantesson outlined the principles for preparing the budget. According to her, its purpose is to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of the state and largely continue the funding provided for the current year. Spending levels will generally be carried over to the following year, taking into account standard price and wage indexation.

Before the election, Swedish parties promised, among other things, to increase child benefits, cut taxes, abolish the deduction for the first day of sick leave, reduce the cost of preschool education and dental services. However, these proposals will not be included in the budget bill submitted by the caretaker government.

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Exception for the crown princess’s anniversary

At the same time, the budget will provide 4 million Swedish kronor for celebrations marking Crown Princess Victoria’s 50th birthday, which falls on July 14, 2027. Svantesson said she considers such spending justified and suggested that it is supported by parties across the political spectrum.

Sweden’s Armed Forces will also receive additional funding to continue rearmament; according to the publication, this decision is supported by all parties. After the budget is submitted, parliamentary parties will have until November 27 to submit amendments separately or jointly. Svantesson did not rule out that the right-wing Tidö parties could submit their own budget bill in parallel.

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