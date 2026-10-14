Australia’s Resources Minister Madeleine King said that nationalizing Perth-based company Northern Minerals, which is developing the Browns Range project in the East Kimberley region, is one of the possible options for the government. The reason is the actions of China-linked investors who failed to comply with an order to sell their shares in the company, ABC News reports.

Requirement to sell shares

In May, Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers ordered six investors, who collectively owned about 17% of Northern Minerals, to divest their holdings by July 2. However, at the end of July, the company informed the Australian Securities Exchange that these entities still retained most of the shares they were required to sell.

King said the uncertainty was holding back the project’s development. She also indicated that the companies had not paid fines imposed by the federal government for failing to comply with the requirements. According to her, the government is actively monitoring the situation, and failure to comply with decisions of Australian authorities is a serious matter.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Strategic project

Northern Minerals is considered important to Australian and US efforts to create sources of critical minerals alternative to China. The Browns Range project is significant for developing alternative sources of dysprosium and terbium, which are used in renewable energy infrastructure and advanced military technologies.

The company is already moving toward securing about $500 million in financing from the US Export-Import Bank. Australian authorities had previously intervened in the situation surrounding Northern Minerals: in 2023, Chalmers blocked an increase in the stake held by the China-linked Yuxiao Fund, and in 2025, he ordered another five China-linked companies to sell their shares.

The Foreign Investment Review Board had previously informed Northern Minerals that three investors who were barred last year from increasing their stakes in the company had transferred their shares to Hong Kong Ying Tak Ltd. This company is among the six entities required to divest their holdings this year.

Read us on