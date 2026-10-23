US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said that President Donald Trump’s administration intends to continue the large-scale reorganization of the US Forest Service despite legal obstacles. As The Hill reports, Rollins said during a conversation with the media that the administration is moving forward with the reorganization and seeks to bring the Department of Agriculture closer to rural communities and the regions of the US West.

What the plan предусматриes

The proposed changes include moving the Forest Service headquarters from Washington to Salt Lake City, closing 23 research stations, and replacing regional offices with offices organized at the state level.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox, a Republican, called the relocation of the headquarters a major achievement for Utah and Western states after the plan was announced at the end of March. According to him, changing the regional model to a state-focused approach should strengthen federalism and make the service’s work more effective.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Trump is also pushing to transfer the Forest Service’s wildland firefighting functions to the Wildland Fire Service. Congress has currently blocked this change.

Court ruling

On October 13, US District Judge Vince Chhabria in California halted the reorganization while a lawsuit filed by federal employee unions, environmental organizations, and local officials is considered. The plaintiffs argue that the plan is part of the Trump administration’s broader effort to reduce the number of federal workers, as Forest Service employees will have to either relocate or leave their jobs.

In the ruling, the judge said that the planned spending on the reorganization almost certainly violated congressionally imposed restrictions on the use of agency funds. The National Federation of Federal Employees, which is among the plaintiffs, called the decision a welcome reprieve.

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