Yemen’s Ministry of Information said that the Houthis attacked an area near Aden International Airport in the south of the country on October 16. As Anadolu Agency reports, the ministry wrote on X that the attack occurred near the Badr camp.

Reports of explosions

Yemeni website Al-Masdar Online, citing local residents, reported that two explosions were heard in Aden. Houthi representatives did not immediately comment on the statement by Yemen’s Ministry of Information.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attack on palace the previous day

The previous day, October 15, the Maashiq presidential palace in Aden was attacked with ballistic missiles. According to Yemen’s Health Minister Qasim Buhaibeh, five people were killed and another 16 were injured.

Earlier this month, Yemen’s government forces launched Operation “Dawn of Yemen” to retake territories controlled by the Houthis, including the capital, Sanaa. The conflict in the country has continued since 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces. The following year, a Saudi Arabia-led coalition intervened in support of the internationally recognized government. According to Anadolu Agency, the latest phase of hostilities began in July, and the 2022 truce subsequently ceased to be in effect.

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