In the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant rejected unionist accusations that he had made concessions to Irish republicans by banning a Protestant Orange Order march in Portadown. He told the House of Commons that the decision was made primarily to prevent violence, Politico reports.

Last month, the independent Parades Commission authorized a substantially restricted march involving 35 Orange Order members. However, Bryant banned the procession on Friday. Thousands of people led by Sinn Féin had blocked the planned Garvaghy Road route in Portadown's main Catholic area for nearly two weeks. Police prevented clashes between the sides.

The minister's and unionists' positions

Bryant stressed that the right to march does not mean that a march can take place under any circumstances. According to him, upholding the law also involves measured prevention of serious disorder. The minister said he categorically rejects accusations of yielding to “mob rule” and believes the situation passed remarkably peacefully.

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Democratic Unionist Party leader Gavin Robinson accused Bryant of the government yielding to threats of violence from Irish Republican Army militants. This is Robinson's position. Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly also said that First Minister Michelle O'Neill broke the law by leading the protest, in which, she claimed, representatives of several IRA groups were present.

Courts and the Assembly vote

The Northern Ireland Court of Appeal dismissed a lawsuit by Garvaghy Road protesters who challenged the Parades Commission's original decision. Separately, the High Court in Belfast allowed the Portadown Orange Order lodge to challenge the actions of Bryant and Northern Ireland Chief Constable Jon Boutcher. Hearings in the case are due to begin next Monday.

On the same day, unionist members of the Northern Ireland Assembly unanimously supported the removal of four Sinn Féin ministers, including First Minister Michelle O'Neill. They accused the ministers of breaching their pledge of office through their participation in and support for the protests. However, all four no-confidence motions failed because of Stormont's power-sharing rules: 33–34 unionists voted to remove each minister, while 35 Sinn Féin and SDLP members voted against.

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