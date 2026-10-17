In Chile, Housing and Urbanism Minister Iván Poduje on October 16 called Argentine President Javier Milei increasingly crazy, and apologized several hours later. The Rio Times reports.

During the Icare business forum in Santiago, Poduje was answering questions about public investment. He also criticized Milei's position on public works. Later, the Chilean minister wrote on X that his comments about the Argentine president were inappropriate and offered his sincere apologies. At the same time, he reaffirmed his position on the role of public investment in stimulating growth.

Reaction of Chilean authorities

Chilean Interior Minister Claudio Alvarado, who led the government's work during President José Antonio Kast's trip to Bolivia, called Poduje's remarks inappropriate. According to him, the government considers the incident closed, and the minister's public apology sufficient.

Speaking at the Chilean consulate in La Paz, Kast said that the government regrets the remarks. He stressed that Poduje had publicly apologized appropriately and added that this would not happen again.

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Iván Moreira, vice president of the Senate from the conservative UDI party, called Poduje's statement very imprudent and urged him to apologize. Hans Marowski, vice president of the National Libertarian Party, said that the minister must live up to the level of his office.

Context of relations with Argentina

Poduje's comment came amid tensions over the Strait of Magellan. Both countries refer to the 1881 and 1984 treaties, and Presidents Kast and Milei confirmed their validity in a joint declaration after the Argentine president's visit to Santiago on September 3.

Also, the first voyage of the Chilean cargo ship Danstar from Punta Arenas to Port Stanley in the Falkland Islands is scheduled for November. According to the publication, Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno said that he would not obstruct the voyage if the trade is commercial in nature and coordinated.

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