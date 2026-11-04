In Spain, Economy Minister and First Deputy Prime Minister Carlos Cuerpo has temporarily taken over the Ministry of Transport following the resignation of Óscar Puente. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that Cuerpo would lead the ministry until the elections scheduled for November 29.

Temporary appointment

As Politico Europe reports, Sánchez noted Cuerpo’s management abilities, which he demonstrated during the current government term. Previously, Cuerpo was secretary-general of the treasury when Nadia Calviño served as economy minister. After Calviño was chosen to head the European Investment Bank, Cuerpo took over her portfolio. Sánchez later appointed him first deputy prime minister.

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Resignation after the crash

Óscar Puente resigned on November 3 because of a railway accident that occurred on October 28 in the province of Toledo and claimed the lives of 69 people. According to the publication, he called the decision a matter of political dignity.

This was the second deadly railway disaster in Spain this year. In January, 46 people were killed in an accident in Adamuz. Sánchez said Puente’s resignation should help restore confidence in both the country’s railway system and political dignity.

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