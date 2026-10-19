U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated that the agreement to supply Russian diesel fuel to global markets does not constitute economic support for Moscow. According to him, it is a “carrot” for Russia, intended to encourage it to end the war.

Right noted that Russia is currently exporting oil under very strict U.S. sanctions but is not exporting any diesel, which is in short supply globally. The U.S. president’s decision stipulates that Russia will be allowed to supply diesel fuel to global markets only if the intensity of the conflict with Ukraine decreases, an energy ceasefire is agreed upon, or the scale of hostilities is reduced.

The U.S. emphasizes that Moscow will benefit from this decision only if it begins exporting. To do so, it will have to either cut domestic consumption and scale back its military efforts, or be able to repair its refineries—which will only be possible through a peace agreement with Ukraine, an energy truce, or a step toward peace.

Source: CNN

Earlier, the Kremlin proposed holding a meeting between Putin, Trump, and Xi Jinping in November.

As a reminder, Trump stated that Zelenskyy is not interested in ending the war.

Earlier, Zelenskyy called Russia’s support a historic mistake by Trump.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump stated that neither he nor Elon Musk were responsible for Ukraine losing access to Starlink, which affected its military operations against Russia, the aggressor state.

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