In the United Kingdom, Finance Minister John Healey is expected to announce that online marketplaces will be responsible for collecting taxes that sellers on their platforms are required to pay. These include Amazon, eBay and Temu.

Tax collection through platforms

Channel NewsAsia reported the expected initiative, citing The Times newspaper. According to the outlet, platforms will collect taxes that retail sellers offering goods through these marketplaces are required to pay.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Expected revenue

The Times reported this on Tuesday. According to its estimate, the initiative could bring the UK Treasury up to £1 billion, or about $1.33 billion.

The Treasury declined to comment on the report. The department said Healey is to present the taxation decision during fiscal measures. Amazon, eBay and Temu did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Read us on