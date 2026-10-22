Latvian Finance Minister Māris Kučinskis stated that in 2027 the government does not plan to raise taxes or increase budget spending. According to him, work on next year's budget is still ongoing, but he sees no need to increase value-added tax or personal income tax.

Kučinskis said this in an interview with Latvian Radio on October 22, LSM English reports. The minister called the future budget one of austerity and control. In his assessment, additional funds may emerge only through spending optimization.

Review of institutional operations

Kučinskis also stated the need to review the functions of individual state institutions and merge structures with overlapping powers. He promised not to cut funding for healthcare and education, while noting that opportunities for savings need to be sought in other areas.

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According to the minister, reforms next year should produce results over the following three years. He explained this by significant fiscal gaps and a lack of funds in the longer term. Earlier, Kučinskis had already warned that without reforms, a large budget deficit could arise in the coming years.

Salaries and minimum pay

The minister considers it possible to freeze the wage fund in public administration, but stressed that this should be done carefully so that employees do not move to the private sector. At the same time, the minimum wage is planned to be raised according to the previously approved schedule — from €780 this year to €820 next year. Trade unions called for this increase to be accelerated.

Kučinskis also said that the adoption of the 2027 budget should not be rushed: in his view, it would be more appropriate to approve the document at the end of January.

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