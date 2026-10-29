In Estonia, Finance Minister Jürgen Ligi said he expects a possible increase in the fuel excise tax rate next spring. No final decision has yet been made on the matter. The government is discussing the 2027 state budget, and the forecast for the rate increase has already been included in the budget, ERR News reports.

Budget deficit

Ligi, who represents the Reform Party, noted that Estonia's budget is in deficit. According to him, ahead of elections everyone promises to abolish or reduce taxes. The minister also raised the question of whether a larger deficit should be left to the next government, stressing that this is not a good option.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fuel reserve fee

At the same time, fuel prices in Estonia may decline somewhat next year due to Economy Minister Erkki Keldo's plans to cut by approximately 10% the fee for maintaining the state fuel reserve. According to estimates, reducing this fee could lower retail prices at filling stations by approximately 0.25%.

Read us on