Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said in Bangkok on October 17 that further attacks on the energy infrastructure of Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf countries could worsen his country’s long-term economic outlook. He said this in an interview with AFP on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, The Hindu reports.

Reserves sufficient until November

According to Aurangzeb, Pakistan has so far withstood the initial impact of the sharp rise in energy prices caused by the war against Iran. The country has purchased energy resources expected to last until the end of November 2026 and is already preparing for the winter period, when household demand usually increases.

The minister said there had been no fuel shortages, queues at petrol stations, or public order problems in Pakistan. He also said the government does not plan to purchase liquefied natural gas cargoes on the spot market without critical need, as such supplies are significantly more expensive than those contracted earlier.

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Concerns over strikes on infrastructure

Aurangzeb described strikes on energy facilities as worrying. In his view, if infrastructure continues to come under attack, returning to normal economic conditions will take more time even if tensions ease.

The article notes that after the start of the war that the United States and its ally Israel launched against Iran in February 2026, global energy prices rose sharply. Tehran responded by attacking Washington’s allies in the Persian Gulf and restricting oil and gas supplies. Amid a new escalation of the civil war in Yemen, the Houthis have also attacked Saudi infrastructure in recent days, including energy facilities and airports.

Pakistan is currently implementing a three-year IMF program worth about $7 billion. This month, the Fund approved the allocation of another $1.2 billion tranche. Aurangzeb said the government continues fiscal consolidation, increases tax revenues, and combats the non-payment of sales tax collected from buyers.

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