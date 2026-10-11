Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said that the targeted fuel discount program will remain in effect for vulnerable segments of the population. During the International Poultry Expo 2026, he also said that he had not been informed of the International Monetary Fund’s objections to the scheme, The Express Tribune reports.

IMF position

In an October 7 press release on the staff-level agreement on the fourth review of Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility program and the third review of the Resilience and Sustainability Facility, the IMF called for the prompt winding down of the fuel support program. The Fund explained this by its high cost and overly broad coverage.

The IMF noted that if oil prices rise unexpectedly, any future support should be limited, temporary and targeted. It should be provided through existing social assistance programs and budgeted within the 2026–2027 fiscal year budget.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Who the program covers

Aurangzeb called the targeted subsidies successful and said that around 10.2 million people had benefited from them. According to him, recipients of the support include users of Qingqi rickshaws, other three-wheeled vehicles, motorcycles and cars with engines of up to 800 cubic centimeters.

The minister suggested that, with an average household size of five people, the program could cover approximately 50 million people. He also said that the targeted discounts had eliminated the need to introduce “smart lockdowns,” which had previously been used to preserve fuel reserves and curb fuel import costs.

Read us on