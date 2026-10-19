In Tokyo, Japan’s Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Tatsunori Ibayashi visited the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine during its autumn festival. He became the second minister to visit the shrine as part of this year’s festival: Growth Strategy Minister Minoru Kiuchi visited it on Saturday.

Visit as part of a cross-party group

Ibayashi arrived at the shrine as a member of a cross-party group led by Ichiro Aizawa, a lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, The Japan Times reports.

Separately, Yasukuni was visited by Liberal Democratic Party General Council Chair Hiroshi Kajiyama, the party’s Election Strategy Committee Chair Yasutoshi Nishimura, and House of Councillors Budget Committee Chair Haruko Arimura.

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Donation on behalf of the prime minister

Kajiyama made a ritual monetary donation on behalf of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who also leads the Liberal Democratic Party. He told reporters that he had been authorized to make the contribution and that the donation was made using Takaichi’s personal funds.

The cross-party group that visited the shrine included about 70 lawmakers, including representatives of the Liberal Democratic Party, its ally the Japan Innovation Party, the Democratic Party for the People, and Sanseito. At a press conference, Aizawa said that lawmakers must once again recognize their mission: to pass on to future generations an understanding of the horrors of war and the value of peace.

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