In Islamabad, Pakistan’s Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, in a memorandum to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, criticized the current model of economic stabilization. In his view, it increasingly relies on cuts to development spending and borrowing rather than expanding the tax base and increasing exports. This was reported by The Express Tribune.

Iqbal described this approach as “stagnant and loan-based stabilization.” According to him, it may improve fiscal indicators now, but will subsequently weaken the productive capacity needed to sustain these results. The minister proposed a new eight-point framework for fiscal stabilization compatible with growth and development.

Development spending

According to figures cited in the memorandum, in 2018 federal development spending amounted to 2.6% of Pakistan’s GDP, while in the current fiscal year this figure has fallen to 0.8% of GDP. Iqbal said that during periods of fiscal pressure, the federal development program becomes the easiest item for postponing or reducing expenditures.

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He also stressed that Pakistan has a tax revenue-to-GDP ratio lower than that of many similar economies. In the minister’s view, the shortfall in tax revenues and losses in their collection are effectively offset by cuts to investment in infrastructure, education, technology, water security, and productivity.

Target for 2029

Iqbal urged the finance and planning ministries to jointly determine what growth rate the country is heading toward by 2029, what it should be, and what changes are needed to close the gap. He proposed tasking the Finance Ministry with preparing a medium-term economic development scenario through fiscal year 2028–2029 for the prime minister and cabinet, rather than limiting planning to the next IMF program review or the annual budget.

According to official indicators cited by the minister, Pakistan’s economy grew by 3.7% in the last fiscal year, unemployment reached a 21-year high of 7.1% of the labor force, and exports declined by nearly 6%. Investment remained at 14.4%, while foreign direct investment fell by 34% to $1.6 billion.

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