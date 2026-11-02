Latvian Health Minister Hosams Abu Meri announced his decision to leave the Unity party after 16 years of membership. Unity is part of the broader New Unity political alliance. This was reported by LSM English, citing the politician’s Facebook post.

Decision after the elections

Abu Meri said that the decision to leave the party was not easy for him, but he made it after careful consideration. He thanked the people he had worked with for their experience and cooperation, and also stressed the importance of remaining honest with one’s own convictions.

According to the minister, after the unsuccessful results of the recent parliamentary elections, Unity needs a restart, new energy and new people. Abu Meri also noted that he currently cannot give the party what it needs at this stage of change.

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Abu Meri’s political career

Hosams Abu Meri, a native of Lebanon and a gastroenterologist, became head of the Ministry of Health on September 15, 2023, in Evika Siliņa’s government. After her resignation, he retained the post in Andris Kulbergs’ government, approved by the Saeima on May 28, 2026.

Since 2019, Abu Meri has been chairman of Unity’s board. Previously, he was a deputy of the 12th and 14th convocations of the Saeima. New Unity representative Edmunds Jurēvičs told the LETA agency that there are currently no signs of other prominent members of the political force potentially leaving. According to him, Abu Meri had previously publicly spoken about his intention to reduce his involvement in active politics and not continue active party work.

The first sitting of the 15th convocation of the Saeima, during which newly elected deputies will take the oath, is scheduled for November 3.

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