Estonia is considering granting border guards additional powers to stop border violators. Estonian Interior Minister Igor Taro said this after a meeting with Latvia’s interior minister, ERR News reports.

Discussion at the border

The ministers’ meeting took place at the Piusa border guard station in Estonia. During a press conference, the sides said there was a need to find ways to counter what they described as the Belarusian authorities’ organization of illegal migration to the Baltic states.

Taro noted that pressure at the border is expected to decrease in winter but may intensify again next spring. He named the temporary closure by all countries of border crossing points on the border with Belarus as one possible option. The minister referred to Poland’s experience, where, according to him, this step worked.

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Review of legal provisions

Latvian Interior Minister Jānis Dombrova said that Latvia had amended its legislation so that border guards could respond more effectively both to illegal border crossings and to damage to infrastructure. According to him, Latvian border guards were given more opportunities to use weapons against people who illegally cross the border or attempt to take action against technological infrastructure.

Taro said Estonian border guards should also be confident in their right to use all means, including weapons and lethal force, to stop hostile activity in the border area. He added that the authorities are currently reviewing the existing legal framework, the limits of its interpretation, and the need for possible changes.

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