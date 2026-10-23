UK Defense Secretary Wes Streeting, speaking in Telford, urged citizens and companies to be prepared for possible supply-chain disruptions caused by cyberattacks or emergencies, Anadolu Agency reports.

Risks to everyday life

Streeting said that the country’s residents should better understand the new risks facing the United Kingdom and plan their actions in advance. According to him, businesses may face increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks, while supplies of essential goods may be disrupted by hostile state actors or terrorists.

As an example, the minister cited a possible failure of payment systems at a local supermarket. He described such situations as everyday challenges and threats for which the country must be prepared.

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Be Ready campaign

The government is launching the Be Ready campaign, under which citizens will be given advice on preparing for emergencies. In particular, people will be encouraged to gather essential supplies in advance and learn how they can help support communities in the event of an emergency.

During a speech at the UK Gun Hall Plant in Telford, Streeting also announced the resumption of domestic production of tank gun barrels in the country for the first time in two decades.

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