Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto called the U.S. decision to restrict Ukraine’s access to satellite systems and intelligence necessary to repel Russian attacks an “absolute mistake.”



According to him, any such move by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration “makes absolutely no sense” and risks prolonging the war rather than bringing peace closer.

“Peace will come when Putin realizes that the situation has reached a dead end and he cannot advance any further. If Putin sees weakness on Ukraine’s part—and the U.S. cutting off resources to Ukraine will create such weakness—he will believe he can win. That is why he will continue the war. I believe this is absolutely wrong,” Crozetto said in an interview with the BBC.

Speaking about Russian aggression against Ukraine, the minister stated that he considers it a manifestation of evil.

“When one country crosses another’s border with tanks, bombs hospitals and schools, kills civilians, and strikes power plants—and has been doing so for four years now—I can only describe it as evil,” the minister emphasized.

Crosetto assured that Italy will continue its military support for Ukraine as long as the current government remains in power. At the same time, he warned that securing parliamentary approval for further arms deliveries will become more difficult as elections—scheduled to take place no later than the end of 2027—draw nearer.

At the same time, the Italian defense minister accused Moscow of waging an active disinformation campaign aimed, in his words, at specific Italian politicians and at spreading narratives designed to shift political attitudes toward Russia within Italy.

It should be recalled that Guido Crosetto previously dismissed as baseless a report by the Spanish newspaper El Mundo regarding an alleged CIA warning about possible Russian attacks using ships and drones against Spain, France, and Italy.

The publication reported that Russia is preparing for potential attacks on Southern European countries using “Gerbera” drones, which could be launched from ships in the shadow fleet in the Mediterranean Sea. The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency became aware of these plans and subsequently informed the governments of European countries.