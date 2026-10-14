Mexico’s Defense Minister Ricardo Trevilla Trejo said that the increasingly active use of drones by drug cartels is causing concern across the country. According to him, since last year, authorities have been purchasing stationary and mobile counter-drone systems, deployed, in particular, along the entire border, and are also conducting operations in coordination with the United States.

Seizures in Sinaloa state

As Anadolu Agency reports, on October 4 and 11, the Mexican military announced the seizure of 15 fiber-optic-controlled drones in the northwestern state of Sinaloa. According to the agency, this technology is widely used in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Sinaloa is the center of a confrontation between two groups that emerged after the Sinaloa cartel split and are competing for control of territories. Trevilla Trejo noted that authorities have not yet established which criminal groups are using this technology. At the same time, according to him, it is used not only in the north of the country.

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Attacks with modified drones

In August, residents of the small community of Los Bayados in Guerrero state were forced to leave their homes because of drone attacks that, according to the agency, were carried out by criminal groups.

Trevilla Trejo said that, in the authorities’ view, criminal groups widely use commercial drones, which they later modify to attack rivals and, in many cases, government officials as well. He added that such drones are not high-tech. The official’s statement came after reports that members of Mexican cartels are fighting in Ukraine as mercenaries to learn drone-use tactics.

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