In Poland, Poznań and Wrocław have been named serious candidates for the possible deployment of a permanent US military base. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. A decision on the American military presence in Europe may be made at the turn of December and January, RMF24 reports.

According to Kosiniak-Kamysz, the matter concerns the western part of the country. Powidz in the Greater Poland Voivodeship, where US military personnel already have infrastructure, is also being considered among the possible locations. The final decision on establishing a permanent base and selecting its location is to be made by the American side based on its own strategy and operational needs.

Arguments for Poznań and Lower Silesia

The advantages of the Poznań area include the training ground in Biedrusko, the 31st Poznań-Krzesiny Tactical Air Base, and Camp Kościuszko located in the city, which hosts the forward command post of the US Army's V Corps. Poznań Mayor Jacek Jaśkowiak said that a potential base should be located no more than 30 minutes from a large city. He also allowed for the construction of the facility north of Poznań, in the Oborniki municipality.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Lower Silesian Voivodeship Marshal Paweł Gancarz is promoting the option of Oleśnica near Wrocław. He reported negotiations over the location and pointed to the large area of the site, transport infrastructure, proximity to the airport, as well as Wrocław's medical and academic capacities. RMF24 writes that the Americans want to build infrastructure designed for about 5,000 service members.

Powidz, Leszno and Bydgoszcz

Powidz hosts a US logistics and technical complex at the 33rd Transport Aviation Base, and US military personnel have been stationed there on a rotational basis since 2017. Powidz municipality head Jakub Gwit stressed that a possible expansion of military infrastructure should not lead to the elimination of significant green areas.

Leszno Mayor Grzegorz Rusiecki also proposed his city for the base to Poland's Ministry of National Defence. Among the arguments, he cited the airfield, an adjacent training ground, and land plots, some of which the city is ready to provide free of charge. At the same time, Deputy Defense Minister Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka said she does not expect Bydgoszcz to be selected, although NATO structures operate there, including the NATO Joint Force Training Centre.

Read us on