Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, after a meeting with US Under Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby in Brussels, Belgium, said the Pentagon had given the “green light” for the establishment of a permanent US ground forces base in Poland. RMF24 reports.

Review of US presence in Europe

According to Kosiniak-Kamysz, Colby told the Polish delegation that the review of the US military presence in Europe is nearly complete. Information on the completion of this procedure and the review itself are to be submitted to the White House in early December.

The head of Poland’s Defense Ministry expressed confidence that the decision on the permanent base would not change at the US presidential level and would be confirmed. He also said that Poland expects only positive or very positive decisions as a result of the review.

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Trump’s statements and talks in Washington

In September, US President Donald Trump said there had been significant progress in establishing a US ground forces base in Poland. At the time, he said that its location could be announced soon.

The review of the US military presence in Europe has been ongoing for six months and is due to be completed by the end of the year. According to RMF24, its decisions could affect US forces in Germany, Italy and Spain most of all, while some troops could be redeployed to NATO’s eastern flank.

Last week, Kosiniak-Kamysz, Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka and Polish Deputy Defense Minister Paweł Zalewski visited Washington and met with Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth. The permanent presence of US military personnel in Poland was one of the topics of these talks.

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